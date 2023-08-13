NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $16.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSTG. StockNews.com lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $3.07 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

