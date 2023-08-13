Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Radian Group stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,417 shares of company stock worth $2,485,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

