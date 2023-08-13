Analysts Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) PT at $93.83

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

