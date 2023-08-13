RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,046.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,046.25 ($13.37).

RS1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.70) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.42) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 747.20 ($9.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 710.40 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 769.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 859.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,500.00%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £124,640 ($159,284.35). In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 16,400 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £124,640 ($159,284.35). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath acquired 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 803 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($63,850.04). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,622 shares of company stock worth $40,776,266. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

