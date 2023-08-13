Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $2.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE:LU opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

