Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $70.80

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $951.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

