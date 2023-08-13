Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $21.69

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

