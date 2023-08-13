Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

