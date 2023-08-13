Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Price Target at $2.00

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:LU opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,509,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,530 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

