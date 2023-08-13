Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT at $26.00

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

