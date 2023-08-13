LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
