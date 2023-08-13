Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $50.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $132,486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,419 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 58.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,172,000 after buying an additional 1,273,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

