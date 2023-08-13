Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives $59.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 61.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

