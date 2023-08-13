Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price at $82.00

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after purchasing an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,005,000 after purchasing an additional 482,916 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,824,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,329,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,690,000 after buying an additional 90,490 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.95%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

