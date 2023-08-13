Brokerages Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) PT at $120.00

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

TTC stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. Toro has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 38.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Toro by 28.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Toro by 89.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Toro by 153.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

