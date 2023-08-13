Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $70.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $951.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

