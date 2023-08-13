Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $50.14

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.