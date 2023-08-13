Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $39.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

