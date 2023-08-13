Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of WPRT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

