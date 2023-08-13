Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $100.55 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

