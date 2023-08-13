Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

