Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price to $12.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238,269 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 138,582 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 91.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 105,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

