Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Increased by Analyst

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BiomX in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

BiomX ( NYSEMKT:PHGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in BiomX by 372.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154,189 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

