PepGen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Get PepGen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEPG. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday.

PepGen Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of PEPG opened at $5.58 on Friday. PepGen has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PepGen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 417,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepGen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in PepGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepGen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepGen

In other PepGen news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,719 shares of company stock worth $173,542 in the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.