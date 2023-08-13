Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

