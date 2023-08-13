Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 2.8 %
PRAX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.12.
Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
