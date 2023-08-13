Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 300.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,027,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 3,022,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,009,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 795,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 66.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

