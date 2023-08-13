Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Boosted by Analyst

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,981,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,483,000 after acquiring an additional 502,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,098,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,793,000 after acquiring an additional 585,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.