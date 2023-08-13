Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.79. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

