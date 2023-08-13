Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.79. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.