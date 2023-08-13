Analysts Issue Forecasts for OppFi Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on OPFI

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 21,028 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $41,004.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,492.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,364 shares of company stock worth $138,930. Insiders own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OppFi by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.