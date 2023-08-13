Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

XENE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.73.

XENE stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after acquiring an additional 210,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

