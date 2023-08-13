Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Purple Innovation stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares in the company, valued at $309,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Demartini bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at $714,207.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,599 shares of company stock worth $318,462. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 321,643 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also

