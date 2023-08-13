Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head-To-Head Review

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and KORU Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.79 $6.24 million N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 4.11 -$8.66 million ($0.17) -14.76

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than KORU Medical Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -27.55% -26.65% -20.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meihua International Medical Technologies and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A KORU Medical Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats KORU Medical Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

