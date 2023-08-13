KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Financial Survey

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -27.55% -26.65% -20.37% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for KORU Medical Systems and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 4.11 -$8.66 million ($0.17) -14.76 Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.79 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than KORU Medical Systems.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats KORU Medical Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

