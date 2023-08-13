Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 590 ($7.54) to GBX 600 ($7.67) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.37) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 344 ($4.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £481.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,293.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($4.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 339.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

