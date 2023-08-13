HSBC Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 555

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its target price raised by HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.58) to GBX 555 ($7.09) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BP from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 610 ($7.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 551 ($7.04) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.28) to GBX 530 ($6.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.16)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 610.11 ($7.80).

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 486.40 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 458.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.34. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411.25 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1,981.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £304.85 ($389.58). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($481.56). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($389.58). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.