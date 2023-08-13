Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Boosted by Analyst

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rallybio in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its position in Rallybio by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 3,301,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 722,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 102,127 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rallybio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 381,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rallybio by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 760,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

