Morgan Stanley Cuts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 370

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 370 ($4.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 378 ($4.83) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.75) to GBX 390 ($4.98) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 340 ($4.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 329.90 ($4.22).

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Cuts Dividend

LON:HLN opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.31) on Wednesday. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,811.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

