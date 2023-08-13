Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.39. Hostelworld Group has a one year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 157.80 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.51), for a total value of £5,221.50 ($6,672.84). Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

