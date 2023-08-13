Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from £124 ($158.47) to £119 ($152.08) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

Shares of SPX stock opened at £104.70 ($133.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is £112.07. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 9,448 ($120.74) and a one year high of £123.50 ($157.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,444.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 46 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

