InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 6,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.76) to GBX 5,390 ($68.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,870 ($75.02).

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,950 ($76.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,507.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,479.36. The firm has a market cap of £9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,224 ($53.98) and a one year high of GBX 6,100 ($77.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,080.75%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

