Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Issued By B. Riley

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $548.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

