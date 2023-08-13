Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Lowered by Wedbush

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

RingCentral stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

