Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,394 shares in the last quarter.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

