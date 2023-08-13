Northland Capmk Weighs in on SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $20.09 on Friday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.00 million, a PE ratio of -154.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

