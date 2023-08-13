Brokers Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $369,590,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

