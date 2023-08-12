US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

