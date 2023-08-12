Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

