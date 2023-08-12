Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

